GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $66.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

