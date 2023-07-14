Gode Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,849.99 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $92,849.99 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

