Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.45–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GOL stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $909.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

