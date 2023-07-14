Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.80. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

