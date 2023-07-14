Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.33

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.33 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 81.90 ($1.05). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.05), with a volume of 4,210 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,676.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.32.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.