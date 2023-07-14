Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 2,624,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 7,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

