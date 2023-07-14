Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Down 73.0% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the June 15th total of 2,624,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.45. 7,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
