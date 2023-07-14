Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

HASI stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

