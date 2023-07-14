Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.16

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.16 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 46.88 ($0.60). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 45.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Hansard Global Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 18.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Hansard Global Company Profile

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

