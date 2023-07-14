HC Wainwright Lowers First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Neutral

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $0.91 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

