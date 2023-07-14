Head-To-Head Contrast: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

EverCommerce has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EverCommerce and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverCommerce -10.54% -6.42% -3.70% Domo -30.95% N/A -42.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverCommerce 1 2 6 0 2.56 Domo 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverCommerce and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

EverCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.14%. Domo has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverCommerce and Domo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverCommerce $620.75 million 3.59 -$59.82 million ($0.35) -33.89 Domo $313.64 million 1.79 -$105.55 million ($2.81) -5.60

EverCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of EverCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverCommerce beats Domo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

