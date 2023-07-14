Head to Head Review: Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) and Its Rivals

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) is one of 688 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 864 15 2.49

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.48%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.31 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 14.66

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

