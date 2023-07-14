Head to Head Review: GRI Bio (GRI) & Its Competitors

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) is one of 972 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GRI Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GRI Bio has a beta of -1.3, meaning that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRI Bio’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of GRI Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of GRI Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRI Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A GRI Bio Competitors 4428 16087 41264 758 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GRI Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.48%. Given GRI Bio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GRI Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GRI Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GRI Bio $100,000.00 -$7.02 million -0.18 GRI Bio Competitors $1.71 billion $225.59 million -2.29

GRI Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GRI Bio. GRI Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GRI Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRI Bio N/A -301.20% -144.30% GRI Bio Competitors -2,449.57% -869.42% -33.84%

Summary

GRI Bio competitors beat GRI Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About GRI Bio

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc., a development stage biotech company, develops Natural Killer T (NKT) cell-based therapies for liver disease and autoimmunity. Its program includes GRI-0621, an inhibitor of type 1 NKT cells that develops as an oral therapeutic for liver disease. GRI Bio, Inc. was formerly know as Glycoregimmune, Inc. GRI Bio, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.