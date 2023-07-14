Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.41

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.41 and traded as low as $129.49. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $129.70, with a volume of 11,864,179 shares.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

