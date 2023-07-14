Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.64 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $41.37 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.778324 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05246216 USD and is up 9.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $39,435,338.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.