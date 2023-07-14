Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

