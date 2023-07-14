Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $177.41 million and approximately $24,571.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00016009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.37 or 0.99975743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.90007166 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $31,000.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

