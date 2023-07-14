Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0972 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,957. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 474,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

