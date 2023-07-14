Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Raised to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Holley Stock Up 3.0 %

Holley stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Holley by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Holley by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 354,037 shares during the period. 33.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

