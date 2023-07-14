Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $420.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.71.

About Tyler Technologies



Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

