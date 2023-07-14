Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 115.77 ($1.49), with a volume of 27585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.50).

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.38 million, a PE ratio of -800.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

