HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,224,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 1,589,388 shares.The stock last traded at $3.61 and had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,251 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,759,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.