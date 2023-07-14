Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 482 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $43,298.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $71,538.10.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,984. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 134.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 297,369 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 617,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 166,563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

