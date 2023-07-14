indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIW) Trading Up 4.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 13,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 441,634 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. RPO LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,790 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter.

