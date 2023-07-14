Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading Down 1.1%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingenia Communities Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion.

