Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells 9,300 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

General Motors Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,040,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $125,200,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

