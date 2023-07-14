inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches Market Cap of $111.73 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $111.73 million and $85,977.93 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.71 or 1.00006543 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

