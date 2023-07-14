Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
A number of analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,026,495.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,330,314 shares of company stock valued at $118,490,858 over the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intapp stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.55. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
