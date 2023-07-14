Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $43.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,026,495.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,330,314 shares of company stock valued at $118,490,858 over the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Intapp stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 0.55. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.