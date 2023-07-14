International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna upgraded International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

