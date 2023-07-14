IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $270,760.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Ovtchinnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IPGP traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,598. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

