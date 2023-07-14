Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,581. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90.

Braze Stock Down 5.5 %

BRZE stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 785,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.05. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

