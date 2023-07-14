iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,122 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

