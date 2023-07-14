iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
RING stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,578. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $427.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
