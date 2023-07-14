iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the June 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RING stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,578. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $427.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

