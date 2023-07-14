iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Reduced by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $117.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

