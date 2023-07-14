Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.34

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.34 and traded as high as $23.74. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 53,802 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 183,037 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 354,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading

