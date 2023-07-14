Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.62% from the company’s current price.

JAMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $20.88 on Friday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $161,958.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,815. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

