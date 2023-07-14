JMP Securities Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $70.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. Enova International has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $55.77.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

