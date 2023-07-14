John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 78.4% in June

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

