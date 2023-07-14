Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MITT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
