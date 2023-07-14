Jonestrading Reaffirms Buy Rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.88. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

