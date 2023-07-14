Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.18

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.18 and traded as high as $25.04. Kaman shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 93,926 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Kaman by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 904,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kaman by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

