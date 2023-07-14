Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.59. Approximately 404,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 610,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 target price on Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. The stock has a market cap of C$816.92 million, a P/E ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of C$96.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.3710095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

