KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KB Home to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

