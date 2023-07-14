KeyCorp Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $103.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,023,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

