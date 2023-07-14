Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $362.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.92. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.19 and a 12 month high of $378.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

