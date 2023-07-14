KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

KREF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 356.67, a current ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $891.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,941.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.