Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
- Fastenal Falls To The Buy Zone: But Wait To Buy More
- Why This Small Cap Company Will Blow Past Computer Giants
- Domino’s and Uber Pair Up…Which Stock Will Deliver More Gains?
- Broadcom Emerges As Strong Contender For Generative AI Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.