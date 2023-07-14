KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,110.39

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $94,110.39 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.37 or 0.99975743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00959964 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $221,955.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

