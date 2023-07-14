Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Shares of KOZAY opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

