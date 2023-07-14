L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $198.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.