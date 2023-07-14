L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.92

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €152.92 ($168.04) and traded as high as €157.20 ($172.75). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €155.96 ($171.38), with a volume of 479,195 shares changing hands.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €152.96.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.