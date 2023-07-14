Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $597.55

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 597.55 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 612 ($7.87). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 607.50 ($7.82), with a volume of 247,457 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.17) to GBX 700 ($9.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.59) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.91) to GBX 780 ($10.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 710.71 ($9.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 597.68.

In other news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £13,728 ($17,661.13). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.08), for a total transaction of £31,914.96 ($41,058.74). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

